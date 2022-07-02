Arsenal and Manchester United contact agent of 28-year-old free agent star to enquire about situation - Reports 

Arsenal and Manchester United have contacted Paulo Dybala's agent to enquire about the player's situation now that he's a free agent.

The Argentine star's contract with Juventus expired last month, so he's now free to join any team at no cost. The Bianconeri's domestic rivals Inter Milan are said to be the frontrunners for his signature, although no deal has been struck yet despite Dybala showing interest.

That has left the door open for other clubs to enter the fray. The aforementioned Premier League giants are looking to find out where things stand with the Nerazzurri. Apparently, they're still working on a deal and there could be development going forward.

According to Italian journalist Simone Tonga (via Inside Futbol), both Arsenal and Manchester United have contacted Dybala's agent. Both teams are looking to bolster their attack this summer.

The Gunners saw two star forwards - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette - leave this year. Meanwhile, the Red Devils struck their fewest top-flight goals (57) last campaign.

Neither team finished inside the top either and are rebuilding their squad ahead of next season looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Dybala could a great fit for any team, having demonstrated his potential with the Bianconeri after joining from Palermo in 2015. In 293 games, the 28-year-old has struck 115 goals and made another 48 assists in all competitions, while lifting 12 titles, including five Scudettos. However, his poor injury record could be a concern.

Arsenal on a roll in the transfer market, Manchester United still quiet

Arsenal have already signed Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, with Gabriel Jesus set to be announced soon. The Gunners have truly made a statement of intent with their swiftness in the market and don't seem likely to stop anytime soon.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are yet to officially announce new signings, making their fans impatient. Following a disappointing 2021-22 season, the club were expected to make a raft of changes. While they're busy clearing out the deadwood, there hasn't been much activity in terms of arrivals.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday (July 1) that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia, who's set to become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era.

However, with rivals teams ike Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also making reinforcements, all eyes are on the Red Devils right now, who're looking to rise from the ashes next season.

