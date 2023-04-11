Arsenal monitoring midfielder who snubbed Manchester United - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman was a target for Manchester United too, but he joined the Bundesliga giants instead.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Gravenberch as they look to bolster their midfield. However, they're not in negotiations with Bayern Munich and are waiting for Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel to make a decision on the former Ajax star.

Manchester United were interested in the midfielder before his move to Bayern Munich. The Dutchman confirmed that he rejected a move to Old Trafford:

"Manchester United are a very big and beautiful club, but I already had such a good feeling at Bayern, and I had given my word. My choice was actually made pretty quickly. In October, I met the trainer Julian Nagelsmann, sports chairman Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe in a hotel at Schiphol. The plan they sketched me out just made sense."

However, the Bayern Munich move has not worked out well for Gravenberch. He's still confident about doing well in the Bundesliga, though, saying:

"In the end, Ajax made me a royal offer, and if Bayern hadn't made such a good impression, I would certainly have signed. I walked around there for 12 years, and Ajax has made me the player I am today.

"I think it is logical that Ajax earns something from me, because the club has always been good to me. We part as good friends. My love for the club will always remain. Whether I am ready for the Bundesliga is a difficult question, but I certainly have that feeling."

Liverpool agree deal to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target?

Jose Enrique has made a bold claim that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the summer. He said that the player's agent has already held talks with the Anfield side, who're looking to rebuild their midfield.

Enrique said:

"This player is ours, amigo. … he said 'yeah'. It's the same agent as me, team Raiola. We had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player."

Manchester United are reportedly still keeping tabs on the midfielder.

