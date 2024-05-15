Arsenal in pole position to sign Bundesliga attacker valued in excess of £60m: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The 20-year-old has been in sublime form for the Bundesliga side this season.

Sesko has racked up 17 goals and two assists in 41 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 13 goals and two assists - have come in the league, where Leipzig are fourth with a game to go, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The Slovenian - who's contracted till 2028 - has also struck twice each in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal. Nevertheless, the Gunners are at the forefront of the queue for the Leipzig striker's services, as per Telegraph Sport.

However, Mikel Arteta' side will have to splurge the six-foot-five striker. That's because following his impressive outings this season, his release clause has risen from £43 million to £64 million (as per Sky Germany).

The Gunners are in need of a prolific scorer and a tall and imposing presence up front in the final third, which is missing in their current roster.

As per the aforementioned source, apart from the Gunners, Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan are also interested in snapping up Sesko.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal FC

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season. Having fallen early in both domestic cups after winning the FA Community Shield, the Gunners made the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years (lost to Bayern Munich).

Mikel Arteta's side have also fared well in the Premier League. They are two points behind leaders Manchester City going into the final gameday on Sunday (May 19). The Gunners take on Everton at home, riding a five-game winning streak after winning 1-0 at Manchester United last weekend.

However, to end their 20-year league title drought, Arteta's side need to not only beat Everton but hope that City do not beat West Ham United on the same day at home.

The Cityzens are pursuing an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, having won five of the last six titles.