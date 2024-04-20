Arsenal will be showing the door to at least four players following their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal exit, as per Daily Mail. The Gunners, who lost to Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate, want to offload Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale.

Nketiah has an uncertain future at the Emirates, with 19 goals in 116 games. He came late on in the 1-0 second-leg defeat at Bayern in midweek but failed to impact proceedings. The Englishman has attracted interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson has scored four times in 49 appearances. The North London club have reportedly identified Wolves Pedro Neto as their prime target should Nelson leave.

David Raya has cemented his position as the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Aaron Ramsdale on the bench. The aforementioned report suggests that Newcastle United and Chelsea are keeping a tab on the Englishman.

Arsenal are also on the lookout for a seasoned striker. Gaffer Mikel Arteta expressed the same sentiment following the Champions League defeat (via Football London):

"The reality is we don't have a striker that is going to score 35 or 40 goals. So we have to live with that. We have many other qualities."

The Gunners have Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the top of their wishlist.

How have Arsenal fared in the Premier League?

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid int he semi-final of the Champions League

Following their exit from the Champions League and the FA Cup, Arsenal are in a three-horse race for the Premier League. They're second in the standings, two points behind three-time defending champions Manchester City (73) with six games to go.

Liverpool are level on points with the Gunners, who lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa last week, behind on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta's side came close to ending their near two-decade Premier League title drought last season. Despite leading the standings for a record 248 days, they eventually finished behind second, behind City.

