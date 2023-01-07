Arsenal and Tottenham in talks to sign Bundesliga defender - Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing defender Evan Ndicka, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

Ndicka is into the final six months of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt and is free to begin talks with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer. Frankfurt have offered Ndicka a new contract till 2026 with a significant salary increase, between €2.5-3 million, which would put him among the top earners at the club alongside Kevin Trapp and Mario Gotze.

At 23, Ndicka fits the profile of players the Gunners have targeted under manager Mikel Arteta. The Frenchman helped Frankfurt to the UEFA Europa League title last season before guiding them to the last 16 of the Champions League this campaign, where they will face Serie A leaders Napoli.

Oluwashola I.D #AFC #AFCJourno @ID_Bassman Arsenal's interest in signing Evan Ndicka on a free transfer has cooled off, as his agent's demand of a 5yr package of €50m (initial €15m, then an annual €7m) despite him being a Free Agent looks ridiculous. [Via - @FR] Arsenal's interest in signing Evan Ndicka on a free transfer has cooled off, as his agent's demand of a 5yr package of €50m (initial €15m, then an annual €7m) despite him being a Free Agent looks ridiculous. [Via - @FR] 🚨 Arsenal's interest in signing Evan Ndicka on a free transfer has cooled off, as his agent's demand of a 5yr package of €50m (initial €15m, then an annual €7m) despite him being a Free Agent looks ridiculous. [Via - @FR] https://t.co/Al6kowQBYA

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in acquiring Ndicka's services to bolster Antonio Conte's squad. Speaking about the player in his column for CaughtOffside, Falk wrote:

“I think there’s a good chance that he’ll sign this contract, but there are many clubs interested at the moment; one of them is Arsenal. It’s not so concrete that Frankfurt are really afraid of losing him.”

He added:

“They also know what his qualities are at the moment, so perhaps it’s too much of a big step for him at this point. They hope that they will sign him up on another contract. Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan – I think they’re all talking to the agent, but it’s not massively concrete at the moment, as Gladbach are confident about their chances of extending his contract.”

Ndicka has played 23 games across competitions this season, bagging an assist.

Arsenal eye Ferran Torres move

Arsenal are said to be plotting a move for former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

The Spaniard left the Etihad to join Barcelona in January 2022 for €55 million. He has become an important part of Xavi Hernandez's team, making 20 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and picking up two assists.

Arteta is said to be keen on luring the youngster back to the Premier League, according to Fichajes. While the club has been keen on securing the services of Shakthar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk, negotiations have proven to be tough. Chelsea's interest in the Ukrainian has also complicated things for the Gunners.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Arsenal is interested in the signing of Ferran Torres for the winter market. The English club would be willing to offer £43M (around 48.5M € ) for the player.



( Arsenal is interested in the signing of Ferran Torres for the winter market. The English club would be willing to offer £43M (around 48.5M € ) for the player. @FutbolTotalCF exclusive via @AFCDieHard ❗️ Arsenal is interested in the signing of Ferran Torres for the winter market. The English club would be willing to offer £43M (around 48.5M € ) for the player. (@FutbolTotalCF exclusive via @AFCDieHard ) https://t.co/9CspoAig0C

With Arsenal not keen about getting into a bidding war with Chelsea, they have turned their attention towards Torres, who was at Manchester City for a year and a half after joining Pep Guardiola's side from Valencia in 2020 for €33.5 million. He made 43 appearances for City, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

Poll : 0 votes