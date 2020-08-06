Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aubameyang close to agreeing a multi-million pound deal, top target agrees £100K per week deal and more - 6th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners close in on a £100,000-per-week star and more.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to sign new Arsenal contract

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to put pen to paper on a new three-year deal to keep him at the Emirates stadium until at least 2023, according to Telegraph. The news comes as a welcome boost for the Arsenal hierarchy and fans who were sweating over the future of their star striker.

The Gabonese striker is currently in the last year of his contract with the Gunners and recently led his team to FA Cup glory after scoring twice in the 2-1 win over Chelsea in the final. Speculation was rife whether Aubameyang would extend his stay with the North London outfit.

According to the report by Telegraph, the Arsenal captain is now set to sign a new three-year deal, which will see him net roughly £250,000 per week excluding bonuses. It is reported that the 31-year-old has verbally agreed to the deal, and Arsenal are drawing up the final paperwork to be signed by the Gabonese international.

The former Borussia Dortmund man enjoys an excellent relationship with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta. He was further given assurances by the hierarchy that the club will be strengthening significantly in the ongoing transfer window to challenge for a top-4 spot next season.

Willian agrees £100,000 per week deal with Arsenal

Chelsea winger Willian has agreed a £100,000 per week deal with Arsenal, according to ESPN. The Brazilian is set to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit after the conclusion of Chelsea's Champions League campaign.

According to the report, the Gunners offered Willian a three-year deal with an option for a fourth year. The Brazilian had previously expressed that he was ready to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge should the Blues offer him a three-year deal -- instead of the two-year one that Chelsea were willing to offer.

Speaking in an interview, Willian said:

"I already had a conversation with the club a few months ago, even before the stop. Chelsea only offer me two years, and I asked for three. My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years. So I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet."

According to the report, Willian's deal with Arsenal will be made official later in the month.

Arsenal open to selling Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal are open to the sale of fan favourite Hector Bellerin and striker Alexandre Lacazette, should a sizable offer arrive for the duo. According to the Telegraph, Bellerin is understood to be looking for a new challenge after spending the last nine years with the Gunners.

The Spaniard had arrived at Arsenal's academy from Barcelona's La Masia as a teenager, and it is understood that the North London outfit will allow the full-back to leave should they receive a sizable fee.

Lacazette, on the other hand, could be sold to free up funds, which would then be used to strengthen other positions. Arsenal feel they have enough players in the attacking department and can afford to sell Lacazette, with Juventus being one of the clubs said to be interested in the player.