Barcelona in active negotiations with Ajax to complete swap deal in January - Reports

Barcelona are currently working on a swap deal with AFC Ajax. That could see right-back Noussair Mazraoui move to the Nou Camp, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Barca Universal), while Sergino Dest moves the other way.

Barcelona are expected to have a pretty busy January transfer window. The Blaugrana are already closing in securing Manchester City winger Ferran Torres for €55 million. However, Torres might not be the only winter arrival at the Camp Nou.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona are also working on a swap-deal to bring Mazraoui. The deal would see current right-back Sergino Dest return to his former club. Barcelona signed Dest from Ajax back in 2020m but has failed to establish himself in the first team.

The 21-year-old full-back is seemingly not in manager Xavi Hernandez's plans at the moment after a poor display against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Dest has previously been linked with the Bavarian giants as well.

Despite interest from Bayern Munich, a return to Ajax could be on the cards for Dest as Mazraoui continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona. The Moroccan international has entered the final year of his Ajax contract, and looks set to leave the club in January.

FCBarcelonaFl  @FCBarcelonaFl ⚠️ #RUMOR Talks of a possible trade between Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) and Sergiño Dest. Dest's people say that he's happy at Barça but if a satisfactory offer comes, he could leave. Mazraoui's market value is 18M and could be a Barça player in January (via @juanjimenista

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Mazraoui's agent Mino Raiola had a meeting. Despite being available on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, Barcelona are keen to push through the deal.

The Blaugrana want Mazraoui to compete with Dani Alves for the right-back position. It's worth noting that Barcelona and Ajax have a great relationship, which could speed up the negotiation process.

Noussair Mazraoui is having a great season with Ajax. The 24-year-old full-back has made 14 league appearances, and contributed four goals and two assists.

Barcelona could sell fringe players to balance their books

It's no secret Barcelona are currently going through a financial crisis. The Blaugrana could, therefore, be forced to offload some of their fringe players to make room for new arrivals in January.

According to the Mirror, apart from the aforementioned Dest, Barcelona are keen to offload Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti too. The duo currently have uncertain futures at the club, after falling down the pecking order. The Blaugrana could also sell Ousmane Dembele, whose contract expires next summer.

However, the biggest name linked with a move away from Barcelona is Frenkie de Jong. The 24-year-old is currently valued at €90 million. Barcelona see his sale as key for balancing their books.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes



🚨[MD - @javigasconMD ] | Barcelona is expected to reach agreements in the coming days to leave the club, all with suitors. The five most obvious cases are those of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Yusuf Demir, Sergiño Dest and Luuk de Jong.

It remains to be seen which players leave the Camp Nou next month to make way for new arrivals.

