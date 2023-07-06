Barcelona agree 2-year deal to sign ex-Chelsea midfielder: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a two-year deal with former Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu. The Blaugrana are keen on signing the La Masia product as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left on a free transfer this summer.

As per SPORT, Barcelona are working behind the scenes to get Xavi the player he wants after Busquets' exit. They have several players on the list but have closed in on Romeu.

The club have agreed a 2-year deal for the 31-year-old's return to the club and will have an optional year on his deal. He has a €8 million release clause in his contract at Girona, but the Blaugrana are looking to agree a lower fee.

The report adds that the transfer could be sealed in the next 24-48 hours, as all parties are in favour of the move. Blaugrana have got Ilkay Gundogan this summer on a free transfer to bolster their midfield.

Barcelona manager Xavi named Oriol Romeu as one of the replacements for Sergio Busquets

Xavi has been open about his transfer plans and has pushed Barcelona to sign a defensive midfielder this summer. He says that the club does not have a player who can walk in and replace Sergio Busquets, so they need to sign one.

The managed named Oriol Romeu as one of the players who could replace the Barcelona legend. Xavi was quoted by SPORT as saying:

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. (That's) the natural replacement for Busi."

He added:

"Yes, there have been some. Samper, Oriol Romeu? Yaya Toure had to leave, a spectacular player. We've been lucky that Busquets has never been injured. Players eventually decide that they have to leave.

"Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home.

"We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player. It is key to be able to compete next season."

The Blaugrana also tried to get Lionel Messi back this summer but could not get the deal done due to their financial crisis. The Argentine has now joined Inter Miami and is currently on vacation in the Bahamas.

Poll : 0 votes