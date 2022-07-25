Barcelona agree deal worth up to €60 million to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde - Reports

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde, beating Chelsea to his signature, reports Spanish news outlet SPORT.

The French centre-back was a hot property in the transfer market, with both the Blaugrana and the Blues looking to snap him up. However, Barcelona have seemingly won the race for his signature, as their €60 million offer has been accepted by Sevilla. The Blaugrana's offer includes a €50 million fee and another €10 million in add-ons, while Kounde is set to sign a four-year contract with the La Liga club.

Barcelona have been actively looking to reinforce their backline, with Andreas Christensen being their only marquee defensive signing thus far.

433 @433 BREAKING: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for BREAKING: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for @jkeey4 (via @gerardromero 🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for @jkeey4 (via @gerardromero) https://t.co/fFUaJkHKay

Kounde will now join the Blaugrana squad as their new centre-back. Blaugrana manager Xavi apparently played a big role, as SPORT has reported that he had a word with the player, which convinced him to snub Chelsea.

The Blaugrana now want to wrap up the move this week to ward off any further Chelsea interest, as Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wanted to make a bid after returning from their pre-season tour of the United States.

Kounde didn't travel with the Sevilla squad to Lisbon, where the Andalusians are scheduled to play Sporting CP in their second pre-season game of the summer. Joining on a €25 million transfer from Bordeaux in 2019, the Frenchman made a meteoric rise to prominence with Sevilla with solid displays in defence.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Jules Koundé to FC Barcelona may become official at any moment.

[🎖️] | Jules Koundé to FC Barcelona may become official at any moment. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨✅| Jules Koundé to FC Barcelona may become official at any moment.@gerardromero [🎖️]

He has made 133 appearances for the club across competitions, playing a key role in their UEFA Europa League triumph during his first campaign in Seville. Kounde is now all set to become the Blaugrana's sixth signing of the season.

Barcelona have a huge season ahead

Following a rather underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, which ended trophyless, the Blaugrana have rebuilt impressively this summer.

The effects have been apparent in pre-season, with the Blaugrana netting seven goals and conceding none in two games in the US so far. Not only are the old guards getting back in form, but the new signings are also settling in, with Raphinha netting once in both games.

Kounde will hope to join the squad after his transfer is complete, and fans will get a taste of what to expect from him in the upcoming season. It's all going great for Barcelonaa so far, both on and off the field, so it'll be interesting to see if their new-look team can bring back the glory days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far