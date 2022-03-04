Barcelona have agreed deal to sign 25-year-old Chelsea star, ahead of Bayern Munich - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen at the end of the season.

According to journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Barcelona have been tracking the player since the winter. Christensen has now seemingly agreed a deal to join the Blaugrana on a free transfer this summer.

"FC Barcelona has been on Andreas Christensen since the winter. The player is said to have agreed to Barça, everything is threaded. Now the deal must be closed."

The 25-year-old Denmark international had been linked with various clubs, with his deal at Chelsea nearing its expiration. Bayern Munich have been said to be interested, following Niklas Sule's decision to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

However, it is Barcelona who are seemingly set to land the Dane as Xavi Hernandez continues to strengthen key areas of his squad.

Since joining Chelsea in 2017 from Danish side Brondby as a free agent, Christensen has played over 153 games for the Blues. During this period, he has scored and assisted twice apiece. However, there has been no progress on contract extension talks due to wage disagreements.

How could Chelsea replace Barcelona-bound Andreas Christensen?

Cesar Azpilicueta could join Christensen at Barcelona.

Andreas Christensen's move to the Camp Nou could be one of many defensive departures at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The contracts of two other defenders - club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger - are set to expire at the end of the season. Both players have been linked with Barcelona recently, with Azpilicueta said to be keen on a move back to his homeland.

The potential loss of the trio would mean Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could scour the market for potential reinforcements. One centre-back currently being linked with the west London side is Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Kounde, 23, is highly regarded across Europe, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United keen on his services. However, Tuchel is eyeing a move for the France international, who was close to joining the Blues last summer, only for a move to collapse at the 11th hour.

Kounde has made 20 La Liga appearances this season, and has excelled under manager Julen Lopetegui, whose side trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by six points.

Another defender who has been linked with Tuchel's side is Barcelona's Ronald Araujo. The Uruguay international is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Camp Nou. However, there is said to be a willingness from both sides to sort out a new contract.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are still targeting the 22-year-old who has been impressive this season for Xavi's side. The defender has appeared in 20 La Liga games, scoring thrice.

