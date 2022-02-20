Barcelona among 4 European clubs vying for 25-year-old Chelsea star's signature - Reports

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is being courted by four clubs, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

The Danish international's contract with the Blues expires in June, but talks regarding a new deal are currently in an impasse. With his exit looking imminent, clubs from around Europe are looking to pounce on the opportunity to snap him up.

Barcelona are among the teams in the race for Christensen's signature as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements. With Gerard Pique not the same force he used to be, and Samuel Umtiti highly injury-prone, the Blaugrana are looking to add a new player to bolster their defence.

Christensen has emerged as a potential target as they think he could be a fine addition to the squad. Their domestic rivals Atletico Madrid also have the 25-year-old centre-back on their radar.

Since winning the La Liga title last season, the Rojiblancos have declined dramatically, with their defence, in particular, conceding too many goals. They've shipped 34 goals in the top-flight so far this season, which is already the most Atletico have in a single campaign under Diego Simeone, with 13 games still to go.

Their defence needs solid reinforcements, so Chelsea star Christensen appears to be a bargain, as he could arrive for free.

Der Klassiker rivals also vying for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

Apart from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Andreas Christensen is also the subject of interest of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann admires the player, and is confident Christensen would shine at the club. Meanwhile, Dortmund are also looking to snap up the Dane this summer. They're preparing for attacker Erling Haaland's departure, with the Norwegian ace linked with a move to Real Madrid.

If a transfer indeed comes to pass, Der BVB could invest a portion of the money generated from his sale to offer Christensen a lucrative deal.

Coming through the ranks at Chelsea's youth academy, the Danish centre-back broke into their senior team in 2014. After two successful loan spells at Borussia Monchengladbach, he returned to Stamford Bridge in 2017 and has seen regular game time since then.

He has made 152 appearances for the club across competitions, winning four titles, including the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

