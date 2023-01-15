According to El Nacional, Barcelona attacker Raphinha has become a serious headache for Xavi. The winger arrived for a fee of €58 million from Leeds United in the summer. The actual cost of his deal could rise upto €70 million, depending on variables.

Raphinha was a surprise revelation during his time at Leeds United, bagging 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 games. However, his form has dropped since arriving at the Blaugrana.

Xavi believed in Raphinha and gave him ample opportunities. The Brazilian, though, failed to pay back his manager's trust, bagging three goals and five assists in 22 games.

Since arriving in the summer, he's yet to adapt to Barcelona's style of play. The club are now considering selling the player. However, there's a lack of potential suitors. He could end up costing the Blaugrana a massive loss of €70 million, which could be difficult for the club to recover from due to their dire financial situation.

Memphis Depay also looks to be on his way out of Xavi's team. He has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, whose manager Diego Simeone is looking to replace Joao Felix, who joined Chelsea on loan.

There has been no deal struck for Depay yet. According to SPORT, the Blaugrana want Yannick Carrasco in return from Los Rojiblancos.

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in Supercopa de Espana final

Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana tonight (January 15). The club are on the brink of winning their first trophy under Xavi.

The Blaugrana beat Real Betis via penalties in the semifinals, with Ansu Fati scoring a spectacular goal. Xavi reacted to the No. 10's performance, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I should have subbed Ansu on sooner. It was my mistake. He’s in good shape, and I’m glad for him. Ansu Fati has improved a lot in defence. Since coming back from the World Cup, he’s in much better shape. I’m happy for Ansu Fati because he suffered a lot. He’s back at this level because of his hard work.”

Barcelona lead second-placed Real Madrid (38) by three points in La Liga after 16 games as they seek a first league title in four years.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes