Barcelona dealt blow as transfer target set to join La Liga rivals - Reports

Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, a Barcelona target, is reportedly set to join La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the ongoing January transfer window.

Vermeeren, 18, was viewed by the Blaugrana as the successor to the legendary Sergio Busquets, who left on a free transfer last summer to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Despite his tender years, the teenager has been capped thrice by Belgium and has made over 50 first-team appearances for Antwerp, contributing three goals and eight assists.

Barca were eyeing him with interest (as per Caught Offside via Fichajes), but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Atletico's improved offer of over €25 million has been verbally accepted by Antwerp.

The Barca target is set to join Atleti this month. The Rojiblancos had made an initial offer of €15 million, which was apparently turned down by Antwerp, forcing the La Liga side to return with an improved offer.

Meanwhile, Barca are in the midst of a mini-resurgence, winning back-to-back games across competitions ahead of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday (January 24).

"It will be a tough game" - Barcelona boss ahead of Athletic clash

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez foresees a 'tough' clash at Bilbao in the Copa del Rey last-eight.

Acknowledging that Athletic are a formidable side, especially at San Mames, the Spaniard said in his press conference that he expects a challenging outing in a difficult environment:

"My job is to motivate the players. Athletic are an aggressive side and they will pressure us a lot. They have a great coach and international players who are in excellent form such as Nico Williams, Sancet and De Galarreta.

"Also, they have a stadium and fans that make a lot of noise and gets behind them. It will be a tough game, and we will have to compete," said the blaugrana coach.

Barca are third in La Liga, eight points behind surprise leaders Girona (52), who have played a game more.