Barcelona declare interest in Manchester United superstar as they look to transform squad under Xavi - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba as they look to bolster their squad, according to Spanish newspaper Okdiario.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's manager last month. The Blaugrana are hopeful that the club legend can turn things around at Camp Nou, and take them back to the top of La Liga.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to back the Spanish tactician in the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad. Despite facing financial constraints, the Blaugrana could reportedly take loans from HSBC, JP Morgan and Bank of America to provide Xavi the necessary funds.

The La Liga giants are aware of the need to bring in quality players to help Xavi transform the club's fortunes. Hence, Barcelona have set their eyes on signing Manchester United superstar Pogba. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a huge admirer of the France international. If reports are to be believed, Laporta is keen to bring Pogba to the Camp Nou next year.

Paul Pogba is in the final seven months of his contract with Manchester United, whom he joined from Juventus in 2016. There have been no signs that the 28-year-old will put pen to paper on a new deal with The Red Devils.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ @FabrizioRomano] A final decision on Pogba’s future should be expected in a few days or weeks. Pogba's choice, when he eventually makes it, will involve many factors, from personal to economic. [ @CBSSportsGolazo A final decision on Pogba’s future should be expected in a few days or weeks. Pogba's choice, when he eventually makes it, will involve many factors, from personal to economic. [@CBSSportsGolazo, @FabrizioRomano]

It is likely that Pogba could leave United as a free agent next summer. If that happens, Barcelona could look to take advantage of the situation.

Barcelona signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free transfers this summer. Xavi's side could look to repeat the trick with Paul Pogba, who is apparently willing to take a pay cut.

Laporta also maintains a good relationship with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, who is also the agent of another Barcelona target - Erling Haaland. That could help Barcelona lure the former Juventus star to the Camp Nou next summer.

Barcelona face competition for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba

Barcelona are hopeful of signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United next summer. However, they are not the only club interested in the France international's services.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba 𝙾𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚋𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 💪🏾 𝙾𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚋𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 💪🏾 https://t.co/sEqVlDXp26

The Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. There have also been suggestions that Mino Raiola has offered the Frenchman's services to Juventus and other clubs in Europe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been linked with a move for the French midfielder. However, there is also the possibility of Pogba remaining at United beyond next summer.

Edited by Bhargav