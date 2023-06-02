Barcelona drop interest in 23-year-old attacker - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly dropped interest in Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid. The La Liga champions are not looking to spend on the Portuguese star despite holding an interest last summer.

As per SPORT, Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Felix, 23, this summer. Manager Xavi wants to add a forward this summer but prefers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Vitor Roque.

Former Chelsea loanee Felix's future is up in the balance after Mauricio Pochettino decided not to sign him permanently from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Blues across competitions, but the incoming manager has no plans for him next season.

Atletico Madrid were keen on offloading the former Barcelona target and are now offering him to clubs. Aston Villa showed interest in January and have been linked with a possible loan this summer.

Diego Simeone has no issue with former Barcelona-target Joao Felix

Joao Felix was loaned out in January after he pushed for a move away from the club. Atletico Madrid were happy to see the player, as he was keen on playing for an attacking side instead of staying with Diego Simeone's style of football.

Atleti played well without the forward in the second half of the season, but the manager has dismissed claims that it was because of the forward's exit. He told Partidazo Cope (via Relevo):

“It is a lie to say that we did not play well because Joao Felix was there. And if he was now, he would be playing well too. I don’t clash with him. I’m clear with him, and I tell him what I feel. He knows what my coaching profile is, and he knows that I like to train with a lot of happiness.”

He added:

“I’m not going to opine on that because I always understand the moment footballers are in. And if it’s not with us, let him do so in another team. He would be very important for them (Barca).

"He has enormous qualities; he hits well with his left foot; he heads well with his right foot and has vision of the game. He will be what he wants to be. I have no problem with anyone.”

Simeone is still open to selling Felix if the club need to raise money:

“It is necessary to see if economically it is good for the club. I no longer enter there. He is a boy who has qualities, who plays well, who everyone talks about, and hopefully he can crush it. With us, he has always had peaks; he has had bad luck with injuries.”

Felix has played 131 games for Atletico Madrid across competitions and scored 34 times. He joined from Benfica for a reported €125 million as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who moved to Barcelona.

