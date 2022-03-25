Barcelona enter race to sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to join Real Madrid in the race to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old will be out of contract this summer.

According to l'equipe.fr, Barcelona are interested in signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. Reports suggest Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but could enticed by a move to the Camp Nou.

Despite Madrid being atop the La Liga standings and progressing to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona are also on the way up. The Blaugrana were in ninth place in the league table when Xavi Hernandez took over.

They have climbed to third in the league table and have reached the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Barcelona have scored four goals in five of their last six games across competitions. Xavi is keen to build a dynasty at the Camp Nou and will look to make some statement signings this summer.

Mbappe has become one of the best players in the world while at PSG. He has scored 158 goals and provided 77 assists in 208 appearances for them. He has been their talisman this season, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists in 37 appearances.

The Frenchman has less than four months left on his contract and is set to leave as a free agent. PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 and their poor recent form in Ligue 1 could hasten Mbappe's exit.

Barcelona new sponsorship deal to help them land Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe

According to ESPN, Barcelona have signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Spotify that will see the club's stadium renamed as Spotify Camp Nou.

The deal is set to be worth €280 million. That should help clear off a large portion of the club's debts (€1.35 billion) and provide them with the funds required to sign their top transfer targets this summer.

Mbappe, 23, is one of the highest paid players in the world, with reported weekly wages of £375,000 at PSG. Barcelona will need to make a mammoth offer to the Frenchman to persuade him to join them instead of Real Madrid this summer.

