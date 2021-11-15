Barcelona expect 26-year-old forward to make 'extra effort' to secure Camp Nou switch - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly ask Raheem Sterling to make a 'financial effort' for the club to sign him on loan from Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

According to reports from Sport, the Sterling-Barcelona deal is moving at a good pace. However, the Blaugrana's financial woes have been a stumbling block, as expected.

Barcelona reportedly want to sign the Englishman on a loan deal in January. New boss Xavi Hernandez has an open desire for wide players, and Sterling would fit the bill quite well. Sterling, too, is reportedly interested in joining the Blaugrana, as he has suffered a lack of playing time at City this season.

SPORT English @Sport_EN Barça will ask Sterling to make a financial effort to sign in January sport.es/en/news/barca/… Barça will ask Sterling to make a financial effort to sign in January sport.es/en/news/barca/…

A loan deal is said to be on the cards, as Barcelona might be unable to match the Cityzens' asking price for the 26-year-old. It is worth noting that Sterling currently earns around £18 million annually. Even if Manchester City agree to pay half that amount, Barcelona will struggle to pay the other half, considering their financial woes.

Consequently, the Blaugrana are said to be hoping that Sterling would make a 'financial effort', and agree a lower salary to join the club. Sport's report suggests that Barcelona's salary limit means if they spend €9 million on Sterling's wage, Xavi won't be able to sign anyone else in January.

That is, of course, barring the arrival of Dani Alves earlier this week. Ultimately, Barcelona are expected to ask Sterling to accept a lower base salary, with the rest based on variables. That will help them sign at least one more player in the winter transfer window, aside from the Manchester City winger.

Barcelona-target Raheem Sterling has struggled this season

Raheem Sterling entered the 2020-21 season after playing a key role for England at Euro 2020. Sterling scored three goals and laid out an assist as the Three Lions finished runners-up at the continental showpiece.

However, his return to Manchester City has hardly gone to plan. Sterling has featured 15 times for Pep Guardiola's side this season, but has aggregated just 700 minutes overall across competitions. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in those matches.

The arrival of Jack Grealish in the summer has seen Sterling relegated to the bench. A move to Barcelona could help him get some much-needed playing time, given the Blaugrana's withering stock of wingers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati out injured, the signing of Raheem Sterling on loan could give Barcelona some much-needed width on the pitch. The Englishman would also bring plenty of title-winning experience. Sterling has picked up three Premier League, an FA Cup and five EFL Cups during his time at Manchester City.

Edited by Bhargav