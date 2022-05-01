Barcelona explore possibility of signing 25-year-old former Manchester City player - Reports 

Barcelona are looking to bring in Leipzig full-back Angelino in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The 25-year-old left-back previously played for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Angelino has become one of Leipzig's key players since his transfer from City last summer. The 25-year-old has made 42 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season, contributing hree goals and 12 assists across competitions.

He recently scored Leipzig's only goal in their 1-0 win over Rangers in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinals.

#UEL Angeliño scored 5 minutes from time to finally break Rangers' resistance in a keenly fought first leg Angeliño scored 5 minutes from time to finally break Rangers' resistance in a keenly fought first leg 👀#UEL

His recent form has caught the attention of Barcelona. The Blaugrana are expected to be in the market for a new left-back this summer. The 33-year-old Jordi Alba is their only recognised left-back. Xavi's side will need a backup and an eventual long-term replacement for Alba.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Angelino is not the only left-back in the Blaugrana's radar. Marcos Alonso, Jose Gaya and Sergi Reguilon are some of the other names linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

It's worth mentioning that Angelino is contracted with Leipzig till the summer of 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old is valued at €30 million. However, Leipzig could ask for more if a European heavyweight like Barcelona come calling.

Barcelona are stuttering towards the end of the season

Barcelona have struggled to secure positive results in the league as the season approaches its end. They have lost two of their last three league games, both at the Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez's side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Cadiz before losing to Rayo Vallecano by the same margin a week later. The defeats have dropped them down to third in the standings. The Blaugrana are a point behind second-placed Sevilla but have a game in hand.

The Blaugrana will take on Mallorca on Sunday, May 1 at the Camp Nou as they seek a top-two finish behind champions Real Madrid.

Real Madrid clinched their 35th La Liga title, second in three years, on Saturday with a 4-0 victory over Espanyol. In the process, manager Carlo Ancelotti became the first man to win league titles in five different countries.

