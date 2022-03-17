Barcelona express interest in Manchester United forward - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign and is believed to be reconsidering his future at Old Trafford.

According to Manchester Evening News, Rashford has said that his 'phone hasn't stopped ringing' after rumours about his Old Trafford exit began to circulate. Barcelona have reportedly contacted the forward's representatives over a potential move to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana view Rashford as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has less than four months left on his contract and is all set to depart the club as a free agent.

Barcelona are also preparing themselves for the departure of Luuk de Jong. The Dutchman is set to return to Sevilla at the end of the season after completing his loan spell with Xavi's side.

Rashford, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 57 appearances. He helped United reach the Europa League final and finish second in the Premier League.

However, the England international has endured a dismal season thus far, bagging just five goals and two assists in 26 games. The 24-year-old has struggled to fit into Ralf Rangnick's system and has fallen behind Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho in the pecking order.

Rashford was left out of United's starting line-up in their 4-1 loss at Manchester City a fortnight ago. That has reportedly left him frustrated and questioning his role at the club.

The forward's contract is set to expire in 2023, which could force United to part ways with him this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year. Barcelona could take advantage of Rashford's situation by luring him to the Camp Nou.

Manchester United are unlikely to let go of Barcelona-target Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are unlikely to sell Marcus Rashford. Despite the 24-year-old's recent struggles, he has been one of the club's standout players in recent years. He has bagged 93 goals and 58 assists in 297 appearances across competitions.

Rashford is still seen as one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League. United are therefore likely to support the forward through this difficult period and hope that he comes good shortly.

The prospect of joining a Barcelona side who are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi could be an enticing one for Rashford. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also reportedly interested in his services.

However, the player could end up remaining at Old Trafford. Rumours linking the Manchester United star with a move away from Old Trafford could lead to United beginning talks with the player over a long-term contract extension.

