Barcelona handed blow as potential Sergio Busquets replacement could join Napoli - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona's potential Sergio Busquets replacement Guido Rodriguez could join Napoli in the summer. Rodriguez plays for La Liga side Real Betis.

The 29-year-old was a part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has made 144 appearances for Betis, including 44 last season, and is one of the Blaugrana transfer targets this summer.

Barcelona are scouting for options to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Spaniard will leave on a free transfer in the summer and join Inter Miami.

While Rodriguez is on their shortlist, the Blaugrana face competition from Napoli. The Serie A champions are looking to reinforce their midfield as they look to get off to a new start under new manager Rudi Garcia.

According to the aforementioned report, Rodriguez is fearful that he could become a squad player at Barca, something he's not interested to become. Hence, he prefers a move to Napoli instead.

Barcelona told why Xavi Simons left club as youngster

Xavi Simons was one of the most highly touted prospects in Barcelona's ranks when he left the club as an academy player in 2019. Simons decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Simons now plays for Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven and has been in spectacular form recently. He scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games across competitions in the recently concluded season.

A person close to the player, Ferney Agudelo, said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It wasn’t a question of money. His entourage realised that he was reaching his ceiling and thought about joining another sporting project.

"Simons was focused on improving day by day, but Barca did not give him the guarantee that if everything went well he would make his debut in the first team before the age of 18. The one who suffered the most was Xavi.”

Simons' quality is proven, and it has been on display recently, so a future return to the Camp Nou can't be ruled out.

