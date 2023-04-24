Barcelona identify 2 African stars as targets ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are keen on signing two African stars next season. Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha are on their shortlist.

Both players are in the final months of their contracts with their current clubs and could be available on free transfers in the summer. Keita has endured an injury-plagued campaign this term, making only 13 appearances across competitions. The Guinean could be on his way out of the Reds in the summer.

Zaha, meanwhile, has been an important player for Crystal Palace yet again this season. He has scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions this term. The winger has made 455 appearances for Palace across two spells, scoring 89 goals and providing 76 assists. He could look to take up a new challenge next season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, won't be able to spend a large amount of money in the transfer market next season. That's because of the FFP regulations imposed on them. Hence, the Blaugrana are keeping track of players who could be available on free transfers.

Xavi hails Barcelona's win against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their La Liga clah at the Camp Nou at the weekend. The Blaugrana went 11 points clear of Real Madrid atop the standings following the win.

Xavi reacted to the win, hailing it as a 'great result' (via Barca Universal):

“The 1-0 league? For us it’s a great result, it shows us that we struggle to win by more goals. … Today we all saw that we could have scored more goals. I don’t mind people talking about the ‘1-0 league’.”

Xavi was also asked about Atletico manager Diego Semione proclaiming that Barca are already the champions after their win against Atleti. The reason for Semione's comments is the massive lead Barca hold over second-placed Real Madrid. Xavi said:

“If Simeone is already congratulating us on the league, then the words of a coach like him are appreciated. But it’s not won, we have to win more games, we have to deserve the league even more.”

Barcelona return to action on Wednesday (April 26) when they take on Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga away clash. They have 76 points from 30 games.

Poll : 0 votes