Barcelona identify new position for Lionel Messi that could leave Gavi and Pedri unhappy amid talk of Camp Nou return - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi is planning to use Lionel Messi in a four-man midfield system if the Argentine makes a stunning return to Barcelona. His potential new role could leave youngsters Gavi and Pedri unhappy, though.

Messi is in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina captain is yet to pen an extension to his deal that runs out on June 30. A return to the Blaugrana might be on the cards for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. There are speculations, though, about which position the little magician could take up at his old stomping ground.

Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski are the two attackers in the club's ranks, meaning Messi could be deployed in a deeper role if he makes a return to his boyhood club. The aforementioned report claimed that Xavi is planning to use Messi as a false left winger or on the right side of midfield.

Pedri currently plays as the right-sided midfielder, while Gavi operates from the left. In a 4-4-2 system, one of the two youngsters could have to take up a deeper role alongside Frenkie de Jong to accommodate Messi.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's potential arrival could also cut short one of Gavi, Pedri, Sergio Busquets or De Jong's playing time.

Jordi Alba revealed how he felt when Lionel Messi left Barcelona

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021 came as a shock to many. The Argentine had to leave after the club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

He left the club teary-eyed, and Culers across the globe felt the same way. David Alba, Messi's teammate since 2012, after arriving from Valencia, went through the same emotions.

Speaking about Messi's unexpected departure, Alba told SPORT:

“I had a terrible time. The day it was announced, I spoke to him that morning, and he told me that he was travelling from Ibiza to sign. I saw the news with my wife, and I didn’t believe it. I was perplexed for two minutes. It was hard because we have a magnificent relationship. I couldn’t believe Leo was leaving Barca.”

Messi has a sensational record for Barcelona, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions.

