Barcelona and Inter Milan to battle it out for Ajax superstar in 2022 - Reports

Barcelona and Inter Milan will reportedly battle it out for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana next summer. Onana's contract with the Dutch team ends next summer.

According to Calciomercato (via The Hard Tackle), Onana is not interested in signing an extension with Ajax. That means both Barcelona and Inter Milan will be able to sign the 25-year-old on a free transfer in 2022.

Onana has had a turbulent year, receiving a doping ban in February. The Ajax ace was initially banned for 12 months back in February, which was then reduced to nine months. His suspension ended earlier this month, which means he should return to action in the coming weeks.

Both Barcelona and Inter Milan are looking to sign Onana for very different reasons. The Blaugrana presently have quite a few options in goal, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas.

However, errors have creeped into Ter Stegen's game in recent years, while Neto has been troubled by injuries and looks set to depart the club next summer. While Barcelona believe Pena and Tenas are extremely talented youngsters, the duo will likely be sent out on loan before making it into the first team.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are in dire need of a replacement for Samir Handanovic. The ageing goalkeeper, who turns 38 next summer, is unlikely to stick around for too long. Onana would present a long-term solution for the Nerazzurri.

However, the Ajax custodian could be tempted by a return to Barcelona, having spent his formative years at the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy.

Barcelona and Inter Milan-target Andre Onana has been brilliant for Ajax over the years

Andre Onana joined Ajax in 2015 after spending five years in Barcelona. Onana quickly became a key player for the Dutch outfit, and has proven to be yet another smart acquisition by Ajax.

So far, the Cameroonian has made 204 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, keeping 83 clean sheets and conceding 180 goals. The former Barcelona man has been praised for his ability to command his defence and his ball distribution.

Onana has also won five trophies with the Dutch giants, including two Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and a Dutch Super Cup. The 25-year-old was particularly impressive during Ajax's dream run in the 2018-19 season.

Onana played a starring role as Erik Ten Hag's side made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He has also made 18 appearances for Cameroon, managing an impressive nine clean sheets.

Both Barcelona and Inter Milan are expected to go all out to secure Onana's signature next summer.

