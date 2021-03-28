Barcelona interested in Juventus midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in 2019, but Juventus swooped in and signed the talented Frenchman for free after his PSG contract had run out.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have rekindled their interest in the Juventus player. The 25-year-old midfielder has failed to hit top form during his time in Turin, but there is no doubting his talent and ability.

Rabiot, who is currently on national duty, spoke about his struggles at Juventus this season. Speaking to TMW, the Frenchman said in this regard:

“It’s going quite well here (France), while at Juve, everything is more complicated from a collective point of view. I always try to give my best and play a lot, but it’s difficult to always get good results when you play every three days. However, the coach sees that I try to do my best every time, he likes it.”

The likes of Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have been linked with an exit from Juventus as the Bianconeri look to revamp their midfield before next season. Barcelona, meanwhile, are also interested in signing a midfielder and have been heavily linked with Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum.

Barcelona and Juventus will need to strengthen their squads in the summer

Both Barcelona and Juventus could be busy in the summer. With the future of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo subject to intense speculation, the two European giants will need to make some shrewd moves in the transfer market.

Juventus' priority is reportedly the rebuilding of their midfield. Manager Andrea Pirlo needs more from his midfielders, so he could sanction the sales of Ramsey and Rabiot to free up funds for incoming players.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are looking for more power and legs in their midfield. The report in Mundo Deportivo claims that Georginio Wijnaldum remains their priority, as he'll be available for free.

However, if Wijnaldum does not end up moving to Barcelona, Rabiot is believed to be the first alternative for the Catalan giants. The Frenchman has been linked with a number of clubs in the last few weeks, with Everton among the frontrunners to secure his signature.