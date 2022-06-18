Barcelona interested in re-signing 29-year-old former player - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Brazilian midfielder Rafinha (Rafael Alcantara). The 29-year-old is set to return to his parent club PSG this summer after a loan spell at Real Sociedad.

According to Barcablaugranes, the Blaugrana are keen to bolster their squad this summer. Manager Xavi Hernandez wants to boost his side's chances of competing for the La Liga title next season. Adding experience to a youthful team and improving squad depth is high on his list of priorities.

Rafinha rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy before making his first-team debut in the 2011-12 campaign. However, he became a bit-part player at the Camp Nou and was loaned out to Inter Milan and then to Celta Vigo.

The 29-year-old has made 90 appearances for Barcelona, winning three La Liga, five Copa del Rey and a UEFA Champions League before joining PSG in 2020. After struggling to nail down a regular place there, Rafinha joined Sociedad on a season-long loan last summer.

He made 21 appearances for them across competitions last season as Sociedad finished fifth. Barcelona are now exploring the possibility of re-signing the versatile midfielder, whose PSG contract expires next summer. Rafinha could be a bit-part player at the Camp Nou but would provide cover and competition in midfield.

Barcelona looking for Ousmane Dembele replacement

Ousmane Dembele is all set to leave as a free agent. He was in incredible form towards the end of the season. He provided 11 assists in his last 13 La Liga games to finish as the league's top assist provider (13). He also formed an impressive partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

The 25-year-old's speed, dribbling, creativity and directness added another dimension to the Blaugrana attack. So they need an adequate replacement for him this summer. According to News18, Barcelona could sign Argentina winger Angel di Maria, who's set to leave PSG as a free agent.

Di Maria has scored 93 goals and provided 118 assists in 295 appearances for the French club, winning five Ligue 1, five Coupe de France and four Coupe de la Ligue titles.

