Barcelona interested in surprise move for Arsenal midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho. The Italian international joined the Gunners in the winter transfer window of the 2022-23 season.

He played a squad role in his first six months, as the Gunners chased a first Premier League title in nearly two decades. With the title challenge eventually collapsing, Mikel Arteta's team spent a busy summer adding more quality to their squad.

They now have new faces in midfield, meaning Jorginho's role at the club has diminished further. He has only participated in 18 minutes of league action this season.

While the summer window was on, Jorginho was linked with an exit, with several clubs like Lazio, Napoli, AC Milan and Fenerbahce reportedly interested in the player's services. However, his agent rubbished all reports:

“Jorginho is focused on Arsenal, on the Premier League and the Champions League,” Santos said. “He will not go to Fenerbahce.”

It's now being reported that Barca have joined the queue for the player. Barcelona manager Xavi wants more depth in his holding midfield slot with Oriel Romeu currently occupying the role.

Romeu, like Jorginho, is a former Chelsea, in his 30s. Both players have shown enough tactical astute to be a delicate operator of the No. 6 role. What Jorginho lacks in tackling and physical abilities compared to Romeu, he makes up for that with his sense of positioning.

However, any move for the Italian international will have to wait till the January transfer window opens next year.

Arsenal could yet use Jorginho in a more regular role this season

Jorginho has not found a place in the starting lineup for Arsenal this season. However, a combination of injuries and poor form could yet see him get slotted into the starting XI.

Thomas Partey, who started the first three league games for the Gunners, is out injured. On top, Arsenal's star signing Kai Havertz has failed to make any impact since joining the Gunners from Chelsea.

Havertz was particularly poor in the last two outings. With the German midfielder losing more confidence by the day, Arteta could make yet another tactical adjustment.

That could see Declan Rice push up further to occupy the Havertz role, with Jorginho coming in as the primary No. 6 behind the England international and club captain Martin Odegaard.