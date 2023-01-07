Barcelona and Juventus to battle for former Manchester United forward - Reports 

Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly interested in former Manchester United player Wilfried Zaha, according to Standard Sport.

The Crystal Palace talisman's contract expires at the end of the season, but he has been reluctant to sign an extension. Having entered the final six months of his contract, he's now free to talk to foreign clubs regarding a move in the summer.

Besides Barcelona and Juventus, a host of Premier League clubs are also said to be keeping an eye on Zaha's situation. In his eight years at Selhurst Park across two spells, the Cote d'Ivoire international has grown into an important figure.

Zaha, though, is unsure of signing an extension with the London-based club, as he wishes to play in the UEFA Champions League. The 29-year-old is expected to have lucrative offers if he leaves the Eagles this summer.

Manager Patrick Vieira has admitted that the club is playing 'the waiting game' with Zaha. Ahead of his team's FA Cup third-round clash with Southampton, the Frenchman said:

“We know the situation, and we want to keep him. He’s an important player for the club, and he’s loved here. We have to wait and see what he will decide to do. What matters is the commitment he is showing in the games."

Zaha has six goals and two assists in 16 Premier League games this season.

Memphis Depay wants Manchester United return

Depay could leave the Blaugrana soon.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay wants to leave the club and return to Manchester United, says Spanish journalist Ferran Correas.

Depay has six months left in his Blaugrana contract but is seemingly on his way out of the Camp Nou. He previously played for the Red Devils from 2015 to 2017, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 53 games across competitions.

The Dutchman departed for Lyon in a €16 million deal before Barcelona lured him to Spain in 2021 on a free transfer. However, he has fallen down the pecking order under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Manchester United are said to be on the lookout for a new forward after Cristiano Ronaldo left by mutual consent in November. United manager Erik ten Hag is set to be interested in a cut-price deal for Depay.

Depay previously told Manchester Evening News that his move from Manchester United to Lyon was 'the best decision' he made. He said:

"I realised (at United) that I had to start over and show everyone that I could be one of the best. I had a long contract, of five years, and a good salary, but I did not feel comfortable. So I left, and it was the best decision I could have made."

The Dutchman has appeared just four times across competitions, scoring once.

