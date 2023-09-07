Barcelona keeping tabs on ex-Manchester United target as potential Robert Lewandowski successor: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig as they look for an eventual Robert Lewandowski replacement.

Sesko, 20, arrived at Leipzig from RB Salzburg and has hit the ground running, with two strikes in as many league appearances. The Slovenian striker impressed at Salzburg last season, bagging 18 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

According to journalist Francisco Aguilar (via BARCA NEWS NETWORK), Barcelona are impressed with the player's physicality, height, and speed. The La Liga giants have reportedly been following Sesko since he was at Salzburg's reserve team, FC Liefering.

Manager Xavi hasn't got much cover for Lewandowski, who has shown signs of regression this campaign, with two goals and an assist in four games. Another young striker, Vitor Roque of Athletico Paranaense, is expected to arrive in July 2024 despite the Blaugrana announcing his signing this summer.

However, the finances involved in a potential deal could dissuade Xavi and Co. from making a move. Having only arrived at Leipzig this summer, Sesko has signed a five-year deal and has a market value of €24 million (as per Transfermarkt).

What did Barcelona target Benjamin Sesko say on arriving at Leipzig?

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has had a great start to his young career. He arrived at Leipzig with 29 goals and 11 assists in 79 games across competitions for Salzburg. That includes an Austrian double in the 2021-22 season and the league title last campaign.

A delighted Sesko said before his arrival at Leipzig this summer that he's looking to challenge himself at one of the top clubs in Germany, who are looking to establish themselves in Europe.

“I’m very happy I can take the step to RB Leipzig in 2023, and that the transfer has already been agreed,” Sesko said (as per Bundesliga website).

“RB Leipzig are among the top clubs in Germany and are gradually establishing themselves as one of the best teams in Europe. There will be a special success story written here in a few years, and I would like to help shape that in the future.”

The Barcelona target has made a good start to life at Leipzig, making his debut off the bench in the 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the DFL-Super Cup. After drawing a blank in his first league game, the 20-year-old forward bagged a brace in the 3-0 win at Union Berlin, having come on for the final 15 minutes.