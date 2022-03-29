Barcelona to let 23-year-old go for €80 million if he doesn't renew contract - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to let Ronald Araujo leave for €80 million if a new deal with the centre-back cannot be agreed upon.

Araujo and the Blaugrana have been locked in talks over a new contract for quite some time. However, the club's offer has not matched the player's expectation. The 23-year-old's current deal with the Blaugrana runs till June 2023, but he will not be short of suitors.

AS (via Fichajes) has reported that should talks not reach a positive conclusion, Barcelona could sell him for north of €80 million. That will not put off potential suitors, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly interested in Araujo.

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are also interested in the defender, who has been a key member of Xavi's team at the Camp Nou this season. Like United, Liverpool (per Sport Witness) are also keeping tabs on Araujo, whose impressive performances have caught the eye of top European heavyweights.

Barcelona will now need to decide whether to keep hold of one of Europe's top emerging centre-backs or sell him to fund potential new arrivals.

Barcelona set to bring in defensive reinforcements

Christensen is set to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Despite the uncertainty over Ronald Araujo's future at the Camp Nou, Barcelona are in the market for defensive options. One of those is seemingly all but confirmed, with Andreas Christensen set to join as a free agent from Chelsea.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta hinted that the signing has already been sealed, in an interview with RAC1 (via Daily Mail), saying:

"We've completed two signings for the next season. One is a midfielder; the other one is a centre back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"Haaland? There are signings that we cannot do because it would hurt our economy until 2023", Laporta added. Barça president Joan Laporta: "We will complete at least 4 signings to reinforce the attack, midfield and defence". Kessié signed, Christensen verbally agreed."Haaland? There are signings that we cannot do because it would hurt our economy until 2023", Laporta added. Barça president Joan Laporta: "We will complete at least 4 signings to reinforce the attack, midfield and defence". Kessié signed, Christensen verbally agreed. 🔵🔴 #FCB "Haaland? There are signings that we cannot do because it would hurt our economy until 2023", Laporta added. https://t.co/ITpvhRujrz

The midfielder is likely to be Franck Kessie of AC Milan, who is set to join on a free transfer after he runs out of contract with the Serie A leaders expiring this summer. However, the Blaugrana aren't prepared to stop there, as they're in the fray for another out-of-contract Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mundo Deportivo (via CaughtOffside) has reported that the 32-year-old views Barcelona as a likely option as his ten-year stay at Stamford Bridge is set to end. It is clear that despite the speculation surrounding Araujo's future at the Camp Nou, the club are set to make defensive reinforcements this summer.

Edited by Bhargav