Barcelona locker room express clear desire of who they want as manager after Xavi: Reports

Barcelona players reportedly seek the return of former boss Luis Enrique to the Camp Nou after current manager Xavi Hernandez leaves at the end of the season.

Following the 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in La Liga at the weekend, the Barca legend announced that he's stepping down in the summer. The loss left the Blaugrana's title defence in disarray, as they find themselves 11 points off leaders Girona, who have played a game more.

It was Barca's second defeat on the spin, days after a 4-2 extra time loss at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. The Villarreal defeat heaped the pressure on Xavi, who said in his post-game press conference (as per the club's website):

"I had taken days ago, but today was the moment to announce it. I don't want to be a problem.

"I want to be a solution for Barca as I was two years ago. In these four months I will give everything. I'll try to give my all to try and win the league. I still think we can do it."

Following the annoucement, Fichajes.net has reported that the players want Enrique to take charge next season. Luring the Spaniard back would be complicated, though, as the PSG boss is contracted till 2025.

Nevertheless, Barca president Joan Laporta, despite the club's well-documented financial travails, is expected to explore the options for Enrique's return.

"We have to try to win the Champions League" - Barcelona president

Joan Laporta with Xavi (facing)

Joan Laporta knows that Barcelona are in the midst of a difficult campaign. Their latest loss was their third in five games across competitions, where they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and also exited the Copa del Rey.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, where they meet Napoli in the Round of 16 next month. The competition is their only realistic hope of silverware this season, with their floundering La Liga title challenge all but over.

"We have to give everything we have to try to win the Champions League," Laporta told the club's media after the Villarreal defeat. "We are in the next round against Napoli, and we are going step by step.

"I think that, with commitment, with more character, without losing concentration, with the coach giving everything that I know he will, and with the players fully committed, we will be able to achieve some of the goals we have set for ourselves at the end of the season."

Barcelona are next in action at home to Osasuna in La Liga on Wednesday (January 31).