Barcelona no longer interested in signing previously linked Chelsea stars due to their age and recent poor form - Reports

According to Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona are not interested in signing veteran Chelsea duo, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante. The Blaugrana were linked with a move for both stars in the summer.

However, the players' age and lack of form have made the club decide otherwise. Azplicueta, 33, has made only 26 appearances across competitions for a struggling Chelsea side this season. Kante, meanwhile, has had an inury-plagued campaign. The Frenchman, 32, has played only six games across competitions.

Barca have reportedly also withdrawn their interest in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou. Since his summer move to Stamford Bridge, the Gabonese has struggled for game time. He has played only 19 games this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Instead of the aforementioned duo, Barcelona are interested in signing Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan. While both players are in their 30s, they're low-risk options.

Martinez has ample La Liga experience and stylistically well-suited to the Blaugrana's system. Gundogan, meanwhile, remains a top player for Manchester City.

Barcelona representatives to travel to Brazil to negotiate with Chelsea target

One of Barcelona's main goals in the summer is to reinforce their attack. While Robert Lewandowski is still producing the goods, the Polish striker is entering the twilight of his career.

Hence, the club are looking to bring in some fresh bloood. They have identified Brazilian wunderkind Vitor Roque as a primary target, who's also on Chelsea's radar.

According to Mundo Deportivo. officials from the La Liga leaders will soon travel to Brazil to negotiate with Roque. The player plies his trade for Athletico Paranense and has scored five goals and provided two assists in ten games across competitions for the Brazilian club.

He has often been likened to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Luis Suarez because of his playing style.

