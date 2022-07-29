Barcelona looking to sign 3 more players this summer - Reports

Barcelona have been very active in the summer transfer window, making a slew of marquee signings, but it seems like they aren't done yet.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana are chasing three more players. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is one of them, with the defender being linked with the Blaugrana for quite some time.

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip



Raphinha

Jules Kounde

Robert Lewandowski

Ousmane Dembele

Andreas Christensen



#Barcelona|#Barca|#Chelsea ✍️ The story of how La Liga side Barcelona is beating Chelsea on the transfer market;RaphinhaJules KoundeRobert LewandowskiOusmane DembeleAndreas Christensen ✍️ The story of how La Liga side Barcelona is beating Chelsea on the transfer market;🇧🇷 Raphinha🇫🇷 Jules Kounde🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembele🇩🇰 Andreas Christensen#Barcelona|#Barca|#Chelsea https://t.co/E7qr3HWQNs

The Blaugrana are short of options in the right-back position following the departure of Dani Alves this summer. Sergino Dest remains the only option in the position. Azpilicueta, 32, could be an ideal addition to the squad.

Marcos Alonso is another Chelsea player who has been on their wishlist for a long time. Barcelona seek a back-up option for Jordi Alba, who was their only natural left-back option last season. However, a transfer for both players could be complicated. Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are frustrated with their La Liga counterpart's conduct this summer, so they could block the duo's move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana beat the Blues to a few of their targets such as Jules Kounde and Raphinha, who ended up arriving at the Camp Nou. Ousmane Dembele was also on Chelsea's radar, but the free agent committed his future to the Blaugrana by penning a new deal.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona will not pay more than €10-15M for both Azpilicueta & Alonso. | FC Barcelona will not pay more than €10-15M for both Azpilicueta & Alonso. @sport 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona will not pay more than €10-15M for both Azpilicueta & Alonso. @sport

Barcelona's third and final summer target is Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. As per the aforementioned report, his agent Jorge Mendes has offered Silva to the Blaugrana this summer, and the player is also keen to join the La Liga giants.

However, City will need somewhere around €80 million to sanction his transfer, which is a sum too huge for the cash-strapped Blaugrana right now. That could force them to sell a few more players, especially Frenkie de Jong, whose future in Barcelona looks uncertain, as Manchester United rumours continue to swirl.

Barcelona facing huge season ahead

Following their disappointing 2021-22 season, Barcelona have made some marquee signings this summer as they look to return to title-winning ways. They've shown great promise in the pre-season by delivering some good performances, while the new arrivals have also shown signs of settling in.

Xavi and Co., despite the club's financial woes, cannot afford to go another season without a trophy. They'll look to end their four-year La Liga title drought when they begin their new league campaign on August 13 against Rayo Vallecano.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far