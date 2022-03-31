Barcelona manager Xavi prefers revamping defence over signing Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly prioritised strengthening his defence rather than signing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland or Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana have been linked with the Bundesliga stars, but reports suggest that manager Xavi is more interested in revamping his backline. According to a report by OnzeTV, the 42-year-old is concerned about the apparent lack of mobility in Barcelona's rearguard.

Onze @OnzeTv3 "XAVI no pensa en HAALAND, SALAH ni LEWANDOWSKI. La seva prioritat és reforçar la DEFENSA"

#OnzeE3

tv3.video/onze @laiatudel "XAVI no pensa en HAALAND, SALAH ni LEWANDOWSKI. La seva prioritat és reforçar la DEFENSA" 🆕@laiatudel "XAVI no pensa en HAALAND, SALAH ni LEWANDOWSKI. La seva prioritat és reforçar la DEFENSA"#OnzeE3▶ tv3.video/onze https://t.co/hdudGX84PL

The report reveals that Xavi only considers Ronald Araujo and Sergino Dest as the defenders with pace in his squad. That is an issue, considering how he wants Barcelona to play.

Emphasis will, therefore, be placed on strengthening the backline, with many defenders getting linked with the Blaugrana. Jose Gaya of Valencia and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico have been identified as options at left-back. Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui is considered a long-term replacement for Dani Alves, although Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the Ajax man.

Argentina international Lisandro Martinez is also reportedly garnering interest as an option at centre-back. Meanwhile, Barcelona have agreed a deal with Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona getting back on track under Xavi

The Blaugrana are on a 13-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

Barcelona slowly denigrated into shambles over the last few seasons, leading to the acrimonious resignation of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Several accusations and counter-accusations were made behind the scenes, and financial mismanagement also saw the club's debt skyrocket.

All of that translated into shambolic performances on the field, and club legend Lionel Messi's shock departure last summer was seemingly the final nail in the coffin.

Manager Ronald Koeman soon paid the price for the club's dour football under him. So Xavi's appointment came as a breath of fresh air to a club that had lost its way.

The FIFA World Cup winner is a Blaugrana through and through, having come through the ranks of the Camp Nou and departing as the club's highest-appearance maker.

Xavi is arguably one of the greatest midfielders to have graced the game. His displays in the middle of the park played a key role in the club's dominance in the last decade. His return to the bench has helped restore some calm to the club, and performances on the field have noticeably improved.

The Blaugrana are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in La Liga. The icing on the cake was the 4-0 decimation of arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at their own ground. That fine run of form has put them in the driving seat for a top-four finish.

Currently, they are evel on points with second-placed Sevilla. The Blaugrana also have a shot at finishing second after Xavi assuming the reins of the club late last year when they were ninth in the standings. In the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, they'll face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Edited by Bhargav