Barcelona meet Aston Villa star's agent to discuss potential transfer - Reports

As per Cadena SER show 'Què t'hi Jugues' (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The Blaugrana's director of football Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cryuff met with the 18-year-old's agent on Tuesday (May 24).

However, despite being impressed by the player, the Blaugrana cannot afford him at the moment. Chukwuemeka still has one year left on his contract with Aston Villa, and his market value is €2.5 million.

The Spanish side will perhaps have to wait till the summer of 2023 when his contract expires with Villa before they can sign him for free. However, Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder and could snap him up this summer.

Chukwuemeka has shown great potential since joining Villa's academy from Northampton Town's in 2016. He was named Villa's 'Academy Player of the Year' in the 2020-21 season. He was also part of the FA Youth Cup winning squad for Villa U18s last year.

He needs more experience in men’s football… at Carney Chukwuemeka is a talented footballer at Aston Villa, who needs time to fulfil his potential…With 12 games played this season, 82% accurate passes and 60% successful dribbles… he’s shown glimpses 🤷‍♀️He needs more experience in men’s football… at #AVFC or on loan? Carney Chukwuemeka is a talented footballer at Aston Villa, who needs time to fulfil his potential…With 12 games played this season, 82% accurate passes and 60% successful dribbles… he’s shown glimpses 🤷‍♀️ He needs more experience in men’s football… at #AVFC or on loan? https://t.co/6nNVJzciip

He made his senior debut in May 2021 and has played 14 Premier League games, making an assist.

Barcelona pushing to sign Chelsea defensive trio - Reports

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. They have already signed Andreas Christensen, as per the report, on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Azpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barça, waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future. Barcelona are working on both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. No doubts on Alonso: he’s set to leave Chelsea but Barça deal depends on final price.Azpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barça, waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future. Barcelona are working on both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. No doubts on Alonso: he’s set to leave Chelsea but Barça deal depends on final price. 🇪🇸 #FCBAzpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barça, waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future. https://t.co/0ThYVPhkyB

Azpilicueta's contract was set to expire this summer. However, an automatic extension clause got triggered after he played 30 games this season, extending his contract by a year. However, he's still looking to leave the club, and the Blaugrana are interested in him They have contacted him many times in recent weeks, with manager Xavi considering him a 'fundamental player'.

Alonso, meanwhile, is looking for a change of scenery with an exit from London and a move to Spain. He has reportedly told Barcelona the same, and his agent is set to meet Alemany and Cruyff as well.

Chelsea's sale is set to get officially approved by the UK government this week, so they'll be able to negotiate deals with players and other clubs. It seems likely their defensive trio are set to land at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have also signed midfielders Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre this summer.

