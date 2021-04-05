Barcelona monitoring Neymar contract situation: Reports

Barcelona have never really coped with the departure of Neymar in 2017. But it now appears that the Blaugrana might have an option for a reunion with the Brazilian for free

According to 101 Great Goals via Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are continuing to monitor the Brazilian’s contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and remain eager to bring the player back to Camp Nou.

Neymar’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022, which means Barcelona could sign him for free in a little over a year.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona in 2013 and scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for the La Liga giants. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar was a part of Barcelona's fabled attacking trio, popularly known as MSN, that ran riot on and terrorised opposition defences.

Neymar left for PSG in the summer of 2017 on a world record £200m transfer fee, but it is safe to say that the Brazilian and Barcelona have missed each other since then.

Talks of a reunion have made the headlines in every subsequent summer, but the finances involved made a potential deal next to impossible. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana continue to dream of their prodigal son’s return, despite their precarious financial condition.

However, with Neymar now in the final 18 months of his contract with PSG and no news of an extension in sight, Barcelona could see light at the end of the tunnel.

Barcelona are clear that the best way for Neymar Jr. to return to Barça would be to wait for one more year, so that he can join on a free deal. [md] pic.twitter.com/nB4Z8r15KY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 5, 2021

Reports suggest that Barcelona are trying to persuade their former star to run down his current contract and arrive at Barcelona for free in the summer of 2022.

However, the Blaugrana would still have to pay Neymar’s astronomical wages, including a hefty signing-on fee. Yet the opportunity to sign a player of Neymar's calibre for free could be too enticing for the La Liga giants to turn down.

Advertisement

Barcelona would greatly benefit from the arrival of Neymar

Neymar (left) and Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona

The Brazilian still is one of the best in the world and can be unplayable on his day. His playing style also suits Barcelona, while his telepathic understanding with Lionel Messi could lit up the Camp Nou again.

In other words, Barcelona would greatly benefit from the arrival of Neymar if a deal materialises next summer.

🗣️ André Curry (former Barça Scout & Neymar's ex agent):



"I know Messi's history in Barcelona. He had a good relationship with Laporta and now he's back. There are a lot of positive things happening at the club." pic.twitter.com/NL58qnbmhM — infosfcb (@infosfcb) April 4, 2021

Current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, however, remains eager to keep Neymar in his squad. With Kylian Mbappe’s future in doubt, the Ligue 1 giants could leave no stones unturned to convince Neymar to stay, which would turn out to be a huge body blow to Barcelona.