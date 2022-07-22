Barcelona moving behind the scenes to gain advantage in race to sign forward with €60 million release clause - Reports

Barcelona are looking to move ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, as per InsideFutbol.

Endrick is just 16, but has the football world on notice following his incredible displays for Palmeiras U20. The teenager scored six goals in seven Copinha appearances and secured his first professional contract with Palmeiras on Thursday.

The Brazilian youngster isn't expected to spend too much time in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A as some of Europe's top sides are keeping tabs on his development.

Apart from the Blaugrana, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all gunning for his signature. Catalan daily Sport (as quoted by Inside Futbol) says:

"Barcelona have already been moving behind the scenes to in order get an edge in the race."

The Blaugrana are well aware of interest from other top European sides. They have held initial talks with Palmeiras to position themselves as the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Proper Football @PF137pm



The Palmeiras youth star could be next in line complete a high-profile move to Europe like Neymar, Vini Jr. and Kayky Brazilian star Endrick is garnering a ton of attention & @MattReedFutbol explains why he needs to be taken seriously as a 15 year oldThe Palmeiras youth star could be next in line complete a high-profile move to Europe like Neymar, Vini Jr. and Kayky Brazilian star Endrick is garnering a ton of attention & @MattReedFutbol explains why he needs to be taken seriously as a 15 year old 🇧🇷The Palmeiras youth star could be next in line complete a high-profile move to Europe like Neymar, Vini Jr. and Kayky ✈️ https://t.co/ph0Upg9MfH

Endrick has a €60 million release clause with Palmeiras following his newly signed contract with the club that would expire in 2025.

The teenager may look to make a jump to Europe in 2024 when he turns 18 and is expected to develop even further by then. Endrick has already scored 170 goals in 172 games for Palmeiras’ youth teams.

Barcelona could sign Endrick the same way they lured Neymar

Neymar became a revelation at Barcelona.

Palmeiras teenage prodigy Endrick is eliciting comparisons with Brazilian icon Neymar because of his meteoric rise and staggering exploits.

Barcelona are well renowned for signing Selecao talent from South American shores, and their signing of Neymar in 2013 stands out. Neymar moved to Barca from Santos in a £48.6 million (€57 million) move after flourishing in the Brazilian league.

The Brazilian superstar was 21 when he arrived at the Camp Nou but has now cemented himself as one of the game's most coveted players. The PSG attacker managed 70 goals in 134 appearances for Santos, wooing fans with his unbelievable trickery and pace on the ball.

barcacentre @barcacentre Endrick (Palmeiras): "All the boys in Brazil who want to play abroad think of Barça because of Neymar Jr., who is of our generation. If one day it's time to leave, maybe Barça can be an option." [sport] Endrick (Palmeiras): "All the boys in Brazil who want to play abroad think of Barça because of Neymar Jr., who is of our generation. If one day it's time to leave, maybe Barça can be an option." [sport] https://t.co/BfRL9YwVCT

A similar hysteria is generating among Brazilian fans and media with the rise of Endrick. Some are even keen for Endrick to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar, but that could be too soon for the precocious teenager.

Nevertheless, former Flamengo star Renato Mauricio Prado would select Enrick for the Selecao's squad in Qatar, comparing him with Neymar and saying:

"I also took (Endrick) because he’s looking like it, everything indicates that he’s going to be a phenomenon; he’s going to be a phenomenon like Neymar and like other players that Brazilian football has had. It’s always good to remember that at the age of 15, Pele was already playing for Santos’ professional team, and at 16, he was world champion.”

Pele was 17 when Brazil won their first FIFA World Cup in Sweden in 1958.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far