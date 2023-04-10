Barcelona are one step away from renewing contract of star player and inserting €1 bn release clause - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly one step away from renewing the contract of Alex Balde. The left-back is set to sign a deal till 2027 to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Per SPORT, Balde has agreed terms for a new contract that will have a €1 billion release clause. Manager Xavi was keen to keep the defender at the club, as he deems Balde as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba.

Chelsea had an interest in Balde earlier this season, but those reports turned out to be baseless, as the Blues had Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at the club. The Englishman has decided to extend his stay, while they also have Ian Maatsen returning from loan in the summer.

Balde was not distracted by the interest in him and spoke about his intentions to stay at Camp Nou, telling SPORT:

"Barcelona met with my agent, and it's very clear: I want to stay here for many, many years. I joined this club when I was 7, and I want to keep going for present and future."

He added:

"My intention is to continue here, but I leave it in the hands of my agents. What may happen in the future, I don't know. I hope that everything will be solved in a good way."

Balde does not want to get into contract details, leaving the talks to his agent:

"I leave it in the hands of my agent, who I trust 100%. I'm focused on Barca and the games to come. I hope everything is solved well. I am very happy and comfortable here, and I hope to continue like this."

Barcelona star hates spotlight

In an earlier interaction with SPORT this season, Balde said that he does not like the spotlight on him.

He's keen to keep doing what he has done all his life, but following his debut for Barcelona, he has to contend with attention from fans on the streets. He said:

"I try to do the same things as always, but it is true that when I go out, people recognise me. … I don't like being recognised a lot on the street, really, because maybe one day you want to be calm and people recognise you. … But hey, they are things you have to go through."

Barcelona are on course to win their first La Liga title in four years, leading second-placed Real Madrid by 12 points and have a game in hand (Girona, Monday night).

