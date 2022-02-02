Barcelona outraged with 24-year-old, believe he could join Manchester United or Juventus this summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly fuming on Ousmane Dembele and his entourage. The 24-year-old's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season. However, he hasn't yet extended his deal with the Blaugrana.

According to Sport, despite receiving interest from Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, Dembele rejected their advances. That has left the Blaugrana far from amused. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also has interest from Manchester United and Juventus, who are keen to sign him this summer.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £110 million from Borussia Dortmund. However, the winger has struggled with recurring injuries and disciplinary issues during his time at the club.

He has made just 129 appearances across competitions during this period, scoring 31 goals. Dembele did, however, enjoy an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 44 appearances across competitions, helping them win the Copa del Rey. His involvement during the 2021-22 campaign has been limited - six league appearances - due to injuries.

The 24-year-old's contract with the club expires at the end of the season. However, he hasn't agreed an extension, which entails a pay cut. He was apparently told by manager Xavi Hernandez to leave the club in January if he did not extend his contract.

Nevertheless, Dembele did not listen to offers from any clubs in January. That's because he is keen to stay at Barcelona, and see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Manchester United are interested in signing Dembele on a free transfer this summer. They loaned out Anthony Martial to Sevilla till the end of the season. The Frenchman is expected to leave the club next summer, so the Premier League giants will need a replacement for the player.

Juventus, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Paulo Dybala in the summer. The Argentina has less than six months remaining in his contract with the club, but is yet to sign a contract extension. Martial could be a replacement for the Argentine.

Ousmane Dembele could become an outcast at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele could face a difficult few months at Barcelona till the end of the season. The club has made a few additions to their squad during the recently concluded transfer window.

They signed Adama Traore on loan, with an option to buy, from Wolves till the end of the season. The Blaugrana also signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth £55 million. Moreover, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was acquired on a free transfer, but the signing hasn't been officially announced yet.

Xavi could freeze Dembele out of the first team during the second half of the season, as he now has many options in attack.

