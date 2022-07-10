Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes seal strategy for transfer of 27-year-old - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly met with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the availability of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

Silva, who has three years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been linked with the La Liga giants for quite a while. However, a potential deal hinges on the outcome of the ongoing transfer saga involving Blaugrana midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta summoned Mendes to his home on July 4 to discuss the possible signing of Silva. The report further states that Mendes is determined to take Silva to north-east Spain, and the left-footed playmaker has seemingly informed City about his desire to leave this summer.

The discussions also revolved around De Jong's exit from the club. Barcelona are said to be interested in boosting their advances for Silva if De Jong seals a move to Manchester United or Chelsea for a fee in the region of €70-80 million. However, the problem lies in Silva's valuation, as Manchester City are said to be open to offers of close to €100 million.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Manchester City want €100M for Bernardo Silva, but FC Barcelona want to lower the price by at least €40M. | Manchester City want €100M for Bernardo Silva, but FC Barcelona want to lower the price by at least €40M. @sport 🚨🚨| Manchester City want €100M for Bernardo Silva, but FC Barcelona want to lower the price by at least €40M. @sport

Silva has lifted four Premier League trophies during his five-year stay at Manchester City. He has featured in 249 games across competitions for the Premier League champions, registering 48 goals and 50 assists.

Meanwhile, Barcelona reportedly owe De Jong over £17 million in deferred salary payments after he agreed to take a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per The Telegraph. The midfielder is seemingly reluctant to depart the club till he receives the outstanding money.

Earlier this month, the Blaugrana secured the signings of midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers. They are also close to completing the signings of Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as per Marca.

Barcelona receive terms for Robert Lewandowski deal

According to journalist Raphael Honigstein, Bayern Munich have told the Blaugrana to pay any potential transfer fee for striker Robert Lewandowski entirely up front.

Speaking on The Totally Football Show podcast, Honigstein revealed details about the developing transfer saga involving the Poland international. He said:

"Bayern have apparently told Barcelona we don't want any installments, because we're not sure you're going to be around in one or two years time. We want all the money upfront, cash. That is one of the sticking points."

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Barcelona isn’t giving up on Lewandowski. Their next offer is expected to be close to €50M fixed. #Transfers ) Barcelona isn’t giving up on Lewandowski. Their next offer is expected to be close to €50M fixed. @kerry_hau (🌕) Barcelona isn’t giving up on Lewandowski. Their next offer is expected to be close to €50M fixed. @kerry_hau #Transfers 💰

He added:

"They wouldn't be that happy if Lewandowski ultimately stayed. ... but Barcelona have real problems getting anywhere near the €50 million that Bayern want."

