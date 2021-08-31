Barcelona out of race for Chelsea target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly no longer in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Chelsea target Saul. The Blaugrana were keen to sign the midfielder earlier this summer, but have not had any contact with him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently the only club that are in the race for Niguez's signature. The Premier League side are looking to bring in the Spaniard on a loan deal with an option to buy him at the end of the season.

The report also states that Niguez is keen to leave Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline, with the club currently looking for the midfielder's replacement. Atletico would be open to allowing the Spaniard to depart the club, provided they can line up a replacement for him before the deadline.

There’s nothing between Barcelona and Saúl. Chelsea are the only club now working again to sign Saúl on loan with buy option. The player wants to leave - negotiations ongoing with Atletico Madrid. 🔵 #CFC #Atleti



Saul Niguez was in talks to join Barcelona earlier this summer in a proposed swap deal for Antoine Griezmann. However, the transfer negotiations between the two clubs broke down, which made Barcelona consider their other options.

With only a few hours remaining until the transfer window closes, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be able to get this deal over the line.

Both Chelsea and Barcelona are looking for reinforcements

Chelsea are set to have an active deadline day.

Chelsea and Barcelona are currently in the market to bolster their squads, but they are running out of time to do so. Both sides are looking to better their league performances from last season, but need to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

The Premier League side have already added Romelu Lukaku this window, but have mostly been focused on departures. Chelsea are currently in negotiations to bring in both Saul Niguez and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Thomas Tuchel is keen to have his side contend for the Premier League title this season. So he wants to bring in the duo to strengthen the Blues' chances.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are currently in limbo, and still trying to clear deadwood from their squad. Ronald Koeman is currently on the lookout for attacking players, with the Catalan club being linked with the likes of Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo in the last few hours. .

Jules Koundé and Chelsea deal is considered “more than complicated” by all parties involved. Sevilla have absolutely NO intention to negotiate. It’s release clause or nothing - and Chelsea have not communicated any intention to pay the clause yet. 🔵🚫 #CFC #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

However, given their financial restrictions, it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana will be able to pull off one of these deals before the transfer window shuts.

