Barcelona pull out of race to sign former La Masia star, European rivals in pole position to secure services of star - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona have given up their pursuit to re-sign La Masia graduate Xavi Simons. The Dutch midfielder came through the ranks at the prestigious La Masia academy before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain at 16.

However, Simons has seen game time hard to come by for the Parisians and has often been sent out on loan. The 21-year-old midfielder has had impressive loan spells with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie and Red Bull Liepzig in the Bundesliga.

That have drawn the attention of Blaugrana, with Barcelona initially interested in re-signing the Dutchman. However, interest from Bayern Munich has thrown a spanner in those works.

Due to the Blaugrana's well-documented financial difficulties, they will be unable to match the Bavarians in any bidding war for Simons. The German giants are also of similar if not greater prestige .

Simons might be keen to remain in the Bundesliga, with the Dutchman having a noteworthy season with Leipzig, bagging eight goals and 13 assists in 32 league games. It will depend on PSG to sanction a deal for the Dutchman if they will be open to letting the La Masia graduate leave.

La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal reveals Barcelona idols

La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal took the footballing world by storm in the recently concluded season. The 16-year-old winger has been a constant for Barcelona, making 50 appearances across competitions in his breakout season.

The youngster registered seven goals and 10 assists across competitions. In an interview with GQ Spain, the talented La Masia graduate named two legendary Barcelona players as his idols:

“I have two football idols: Messi and Neymar. Neymar for his incredible style, I enjoyed watching him. Messi because he is the best player in history.”

The choices come as no surprise. La Pulga is the greatest Blaugrana player of all time, forming a terrifying partnership with Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Yamal will look to continue the legacy of his idols for his boyhood club, with the pair now out of Europe. Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS, while Neymar is at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.