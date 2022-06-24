Barcelona to pursue Manchester United star if they fail to sign Robert Lewandowski - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan's contract expires on June 30.

According to Fichajes, the Blaugrana view Cavani as an alternative to Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old has emerged as Barcelona's top transfer target this summer.

However, Bayern are reluctant to let go of the striker, as he still has one year left on his contract. The Blaugrana are keen to sign a top-quality forward to add goals, experience and leadership to a youthful-looking squad. So they could switch their focus to alternative options like Cavani if they fail to sign Lewandowski.

Cavani spent seven seasons with PSG before his move to Manchester United, scoring a record 200 goals and establishing himself as one of the best No.9s in the game. He joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in 2020 and scored 17 times in 39 games across competitions in his first season. United finished second in the league and reached the UEFA Europa League final.

However, his involvement was limited last campaign due to Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and recurring injuries, scoring just twice in 20 appearances. Barcelona were linked with a move for the veteran striker in January (as per Marca), but a move didn't materialise.

Barcelona could sign Luis Suarez this summer

Luis Suarez is another potential option for the Blaugrana if they fail to sign Lewandowski, as per Sport.

In six years at the club, he scored nearly 200 goals and won four La Liga, four Copa del Rey and a UEFA Champions League title. He joined Atletico in the summer of 2020 after becoming surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Suarez scored 21 times in 35 La Liga games as the Rojiblancos won their first league title in seven years. He scored 11 league goals last season and is set to depart as a free agent this summer.

It remains to be seen if Suarez returns to the Camp Nou this summer.

