Barcelona ready to cash in on star forward to raise funds for next transfer window - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are ready to cash in on winger Raphinha and raise funds for the January transfer window.

Raphinha completed a €59 million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. While he has shown his quality, the winger has been erratic and inconsistent. In 57 appearances across competitions, he has scored 12 times and set up 15 others.

The 26-year-old suffered a femoral bicep injury on his right thigh in the 1-0 La Liga home win over Sevilla on Friday (September 29). He's expected to be out for a while.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has had a meteoric rise this season. The youngster was deployed on the right wing against Sevilla, meaning Raphinha was played in an unfamiliar No. 10 role.

The Brazilian has scored two goals and has provided three assists in seven games across competitions this season. Barcelona, though, are keen on making room in their squad as they look to include Vitor Roque in attack. Roque will join in January.

Hence, Raphinha's position could be in serious doubt. El Nacional says that other clubs could be interested in the winger, meaning Barca might make some financial profit to make more signings.

Raphinha is not the only player at risk of being sold by the club, as Ferran Torres is also on that list. It might come down to which player performs better before the winter transfer window to secure their spot in the team. Raphinha's injury, though, could be detrimental to his chances.

What Barcelona manager Xavi said about Raphinha's injury

Barcelona earned a hard-fought win against Sevilla. Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored an own goal in the 76th minute, inadvertently diverting a Yamal cut-back past his own goalkeeper.

Raphinha was replaced in the 37th minute after picking up a knock. La Masia graduate Fermin Lopez came in for the Brazilian.

Xavi shed light on Raphinha's availability. The Spanish coach is hopeful of having Raphinha back after the upcoming international break (via Barca Universal):

“We’ll know more about Raphinha’s injury tomorrow. I hope to have him available after the international break.”

Barcelona have a deep attacking talent pool, with the likes of Joao Felix, Yamal and Fermin Lopez. With the win on Saturday, they are now top of the standings after eight games. However, the winner of Girona-Real Madrid will take over at the top.