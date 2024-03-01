Barcelona rejected two stunning €90 million bids for star player in January - Reports

Barcelona reportedly rejected two big-money offers for centre-back Ronald Araujo in the recently concluded January transfer window.

Araujo, 24, is a key player in Xavi's first team, having scored once in 28 games across competitions this term and helping keep seven clean sheets. Overall, the Uruguayan has made 141 appearances for the reigning La Liga champions since his first-team debut in the 2019-20 season.

Despite the player being contracted till 2026, Bayern Munich launched two bids to land him in the recently concluded January transfer window. As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Bundesliga giants offered €70 million to Araujo's agent and €20 million in variables, but Barca rejected.

Bayern persisted, proposing a revised fixed price of €80 million, with €10 million in variables, but the La Liga champions didn't budge from their stand. The report adds that even Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel reached out 'personally' to the player.

Araujo has a reported €1 billion release price, but Barca - despite their well-renowned financial woes - are planning to extend his contract before the season ends to keep prospective suitors at bay.

The Uruguayan is the third captain of Barca, behind Sergi Roberto and Marc-Andre ter Stegen but ahead of Frenkie de Jong, as chosen by his teammates in the offseason.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona are in the midst of an inconsistent campaign. After a bright start, Xavi's side have fallen eight points off the pace in the La Liga title race.

They have also exited the Copa del Rey - losing in the quarterfinals to Athletic Bilbao - and lost in the final of the Supercopa Espana to league leaders Real Madrid.

Barca, though, are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions, winning four, as they travel to Bilbao in the league on Sunday (March 3), hoping to keep pace with Los Blancos.

After hosting Mallorca five days later, Xavi's side entertain Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 12, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Naples last month.