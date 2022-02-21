Barcelona's pursuit of Chelsea defender could accelerate Gerard Pique's retirement plans - Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could retire if the club signs Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, reports El Nacional. The Danish centre-back is out of contract in June, and has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou for a while.

He has reportedly turned down Bayern Munich, another top side linked with him, giving the Blaugrana the edge in the race for his signature. The 25-year-old Christensen's arrival could be a blow to Pique, whose performances have dropped recently, and at 34, is in the twilight of his career.

With Clement Lenglet also falling out of favour at the club, head coach Xavi Hernandez is looking for two new central defenders to join his squad.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @RogerTorello 🥇] | Andreas Christensen still has not decided not about his future. Barcelona like him very much. The club dreams of a centre back partnership of Araujo and Christensen. However, his salary demands could be a problem. He wants to be valued. #fcblive 🗣[@RogerTorello🥇] | Andreas Christensen still has not decided not about his future. Barcelona like him very much. The club dreams of a centre back partnership of Araujo and Christensen. However, his salary demands could be a problem. He wants to be valued. #fcblive https://t.co/rXc0L9bUkD

Alongside Christensen, Sevilla's Jules Kounde is also rumoured to be on their radar. However, as he's a hot property right now, the Frenchman won't come easily. So, another Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, is being considered, as his contract expires in the summer too.

Nevertheless, if the club proceeds to sign two new centre-backs in the summer, Pique's future will come under question. The player desires to continue for another season. However, new arrivals could force the Barcelona veteran to prepone his departure from the Camp Nou, as he may not want to warm the bench.

The Spaniard is aware of former club captain Carles Puyol's decision to hang up his boots in 2014 following an injury-enforced decline despite having two years left on his contract.

Pique might as well follow suit, although a move to the MLS in the United States cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona's Gerard Pique linked with Inter Miami

Gerard Pique has always maintained that he doesn't see himself playing anywhere else but Barcelona, where he also hopes to retire.

However, with the club currently in a rebuild, his plans could change. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner might as well have to grace the colours of some other team before wading into the sunset.

A genuine Catalan legend could be the next big name to leave Barcelona! “This could be my last season at Barça, I cannot assure that I will be there next season.” - Gerard PiquéA genuine Catalan legend could be the next big name to leave Barcelona! “This could be my last season at Barça, I cannot assure that I will be there next season.” - Gerard PiquéA genuine Catalan legend could be the next big name to leave Barcelona! 😲 https://t.co/5A1qe39tyC

Pique has been linked with David Beckham's Inter Miami, who're scouting several top names in the game. It's also a city where Pique's wife and pop star Shakira has many friends. She also owned a luxurious mansion in the city that she sold last year.

Nothing has been agreed yet, and Pique still has four months left to decide whether to jump ship or retire. However, he has hinted at the latter earlier this season.

