Barcelona’s staggering economic loss if they fail to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages revealed - Reports

Barcelona's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena will have ramifications both on and off the field.

They need a result to qualify for the Round of 16. If they don't do so, they stand to endure a hefty economic loss. Barcelona are two points ahead of third-placed Benfica, who take on already eliminated Dynamo Kyiv at home on Matchday 6.

If Benfica beat Kyiv, which they are expected to, Barcelona will need a win at Bayern Munich. That appears to be a tall task, as the Blaugrana lost 3-0 at home to Bayern earlier in the season, and are coming off a home loss to Real Betis in La Liga.

Barcelona could lose up to £20.2 million if they fail to qualify for the next round of the European competition. If they reach the Round of 16, they will get £9.6 million, while progress to the quarter-finals will mean £10.6 million more. Considering their financial woes, the Blaugrana can ill-afford to miss out on that amount.

With group winners Bayern Munich already through to the Round of 16, Barcelona and Benfica are in a direct tussle for the other qualifying spot in the group.

Barcelona will hope Kyiv does them a favour by not losing at Benfica, as that would render the Blaugrana's result against Bayern Munich academic. In the case of a Benfica win, a draw would not suffice for Barcelona, as they would be behind on head-to-head with the Portuguese club.

This summer, Barcelona lost their legendary player, Lionel Messi, after failing to renew his contract. Messi was reportedly ready for a pay-cut to stay at the club, but that didn't happen.

Barcelona are going through a tough phase financially, which makes their January transfer window challenging. Barcelona are struggling to score goals in La Liga and the Champions League, scoring just twice in the latter competition. The mpending retirement of Sergio Aguero, who is suffering from heart complications, has exacerbated matters.

The Spanish giants have signed their former legend Xavi Hernandez to manage the club after firing Ronald Koeman earlier this season. Barcelona are currently seventh in La Liga, a whopping 16 points behind league leaders and arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

Xavi wants Barcelona to go 'all out' in their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is looking to go all out in their Champions League outing at Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich. As per reports, Xavi wants his players to launch relentless attacks against their illustrious opponents, as a lot is at stake in this game.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 📰[SPORT] | Xavi will go all out in Munich



The coach will bet on a very offensive eleven to qualify for the second round of the Champions League



Returning to 3-4-3 would not be a surprise and everything indicates that Dembélé will start 📰[SPORT] | Xavi will go all out in MunichThe coach will bet on a very offensive eleven to qualify for the second round of the Champions LeagueReturning to 3-4-3 would not be a surprise and everything indicates that Dembélé will start https://t.co/GqNtCImqLc

In their last meeting this season, goals from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski (2) took Bayern to a comfortable win at Camp Nou.

Edited by Bhargav