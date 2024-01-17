Barcelona set to complicate Chelsea plans to snap up Brazilian star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning to play spoilsport to Chelsea's plans of signing Palmeiras wunderkind Estevao Willian.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), the Blues sent a representative on January 13 to finalise a transfer for Willian. However, another Mundo Deportivo report says that Barca scouts watched the player in action in the U17 FIFA World Cup and for the Palmeiras U20s.

Willian starred with four goals and two assists in five games for Palmeiras U20s in La Copinha. He's yet to play for Palmeiras' first team, though.

The Blues are willing to bring Willian to Stamford Bridge, but the player can only arrive in the summer of 2025, when he turns 18. However, Barca are ready to test their resolve. It's currently unknown which club Willian decides to join next.

Mauricio Pochettino has a youthful side after an expensive summer overhaul. However, consistency issues persist, with the Blues down in ninth place in the Premier League and nine places off fourth-placed Arsenal (40) after 20 games.

Meanwhile, Xavi's Barcelona have fared slightly better. They're third in La Liga, eight points behind surprise leaders Girona (49) but with a game in hand. The Blaugrana are looking for a long-term replacement for striker Robert Lewandowski, which explains their interest in Willian.

What's next for Chelsea and Barcelona?

Chelsea boss Maurucio Pochetitno

While Chelsea have had their travails in the league, they have fared well in the Cup competitions. Pochettino's side are into the FA Cup fourth round and are in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

They are next in action at home to Championship side Middlesbrough on January 23, hoping to overturn a slender 1-0 aggregate deficit. Three days later, they host Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are next in action at Unionistas on Thursday (January 18) in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. They're coming off a 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Three days after the Unionistas game, Xavi's side travel to Real Betis in the league, hoping to close the gap on the top two teams.