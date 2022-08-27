Barcelona set to terminate contract of 31-year-old player - Reports 

Barcelona are set to terminate the contract of Danish forward Martin Braithwaite in the coming days, according to journalist Gerard Romero (via Barca Blaugranes).

Braithwaite, 31, has two more years remaining in his contract, but his stay at the Camp Nou is set to come to an abrupt end. He arrived at the club in February 2020 following a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele. However, Braithwaite was never a regular starter and is now set to leave for pastures anew.

The Blaugrana are set to pay around €2.5 million to offload Braithwaite from their squad. That will free up around €3 million from their wage budget, which could be used to sign more players this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Braithwaite is one of four fringe players informed by manager Xavi Hernandez to find a new club. The others are Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza, who have all left the Camp Nou.

Braithwaite is apparently not prepared to leave Barcelona and has turned down numerous offers. It remains unclear where he will play after the end of the transfer window.

The Dane has struggled for consistency at Barcelona. The former Middlesbrough forward has scored just 10 goals and provided five assists in 57 appearances across competitions.

Braithwaite has fallen way down the pecking order in the last few months. The Blaugrana have significantly strengthened their attack by signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the current transfer window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Barcelona exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Chelsea interested in his services. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, there have been no progress in talks between Chelsea and the Blaugrana

Aubameyang is facing a similar problem as Braithwaite, having dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou following the arrival of Lewandowski.

Chelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. Chelsea and Barcelona remain in contact for Pierre Aubameyang but no clubs agreement reached yet. Strategy game continues, talk still on.Chelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. Chelsea and Barcelona remain in contact for Pierre Aubameyang but no clubs agreement reached yet. Strategy game continues, talk still on. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. https://t.co/caQYTjkvEA

Aubameyang only arrived at Barcelona in January after mutually terminating his contract at Arsenal. He ended the 2021-22 season as the club's joint-highest goalscorer, netting 13 goals across competitions.

Memphis Depay is another forward linked with an exit from the Nou Camp. However, his deal with Juventus has fallen through.

