Barcelona star growing impatient and could push for summer move - Reports

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati is growing impatient with his lack of playing time this season and could push for a move, as per Barca Blaugranes. The report claims that the Spain international is frustrated with his struggles for regular first-team football.

The 20-year-old was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs. The report claims that Fati could expect more time on the pitch when Barcelona host Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday (February 19).

Even with several key players sidelined with injuries, Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez has not shown much faith in Fati. The attacker has started just nine games across competitions for the team this season and has come on as a substitute on 23 occasions.

The pacey and versatile forward has scored six goals and produced three assists in 1126 minutes of playing time. Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly warned Barcelona that his client could head for the exit door if he does not get more playing time.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the Spain international has plenty of suitors in England and could be on a move to the Premier League in the summer. It has also been reportedly that Fati would ideally want to remain at the Camp Nou but wants to play more often.

Fati has featured in 90 games for the Blaugrana till date, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists. The youngster has had terrible luck with injuries in his young career and has already missed 84 games due to the same.

Barcelona hold meeting with Benjamin Pavard's agent regarding summer move

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a potential summer move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The versatile defender has been a key part of the Bavarians since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in 2019. Pavard, who is capable of playing either as a right-back or centre-back, has played 146 games for the Bundesliga giants, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

As per Spanish outlet Sport, Pavard was keen on leaving the German side in the January transfer window, but his move to Inter Milan did not materialise due to Bayern's reluctance.

As per journalist Gerard Romero, Pavard's agent Pini Zahavi is currently in Barcelona and have had a meeting with them about a potential summer move. Pavard's contract at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2024, but he could be cashed in by the Bavarain side at the end of the season.

