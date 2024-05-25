Barcelona star 'mentally worn out' following constant criticism - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is reportedly exhausted with the incessant criticism from all quarters amidst an underwhelming season for the club. The Blaugrana are set to end the campaign trophyless.

Araujo, 25, hasn't had the best of seasons despite scoring once and assisting twice in 37 games across competitions. All three of his goal contributions have come in La Liga, where Xavi's side are set to finish second, behind champions and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

He has missed six games due to injury and has been benched for a few others. Araujo notably saw red in Barca's 4-1 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg home defeat despite leading the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Barca seemed in cruise control after Raphinha's 12th-minute strike at the Olympic Lluis Companys had given his side a 4-2 commanding aggregate advantage. However, following Araujo's dismissal for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity to the visitors, PSG scored three unanswered goals to complete the comeback.

Regular criticism, especially after that PSG game, has led to Araujo and his family to reconsider living in Barcelona, as reported by Alex Pintanel of Relevo (via Barca Universal).

Although the Uruguayan has a contract till 2026, there has been interest from elsewhere, especially from Chelsea and Manchester United. However, with Hansi Flick reportedly set to replace the outgoing Xavi, Araujo might decide to stay put.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona have had an underwhelming season despite making a bright start. Following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final in January, the Blaugrana were eliminated by eventual champions Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Xavi's side also reached the last-eight in the UEFA Champions League, where they were stopped by PSG. They hardly fared better in the league, with a 4-2 defeat at Girona two weeks ago ending their La Liga title defence and confirming Los Blancos as the champions for a record-extending 36th time.

However, since that defeat, the Blaugrana have won their next three league games without conceding ahead of their season finale at Sevilla on Sunday (May 26). Barca won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in September, thanks to a Sergio Ramos second-half own goal.